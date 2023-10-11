Have Interest Rates Peaked? Why Bill Ackman Thinks Fed Rate Hikes Are Done

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To combat rising inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised the Federal Funds Rate from a range of 0% to 0.25% in March 2022 to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% at the time of writing. Now, since this key rate has reached its highest level since 2001, it has consumers wondering have interest rates peaked? This rate impacts mortgages, credit cards and loans, as well as government bond yields. Although inflation has eased recently, the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain high for an extended period, with expectations of another rate hike by year-end.

The central bank aims to curb inflation without hindering economic activity, a delicate balance with differing opinions among economists and investors on the extent of monetary tightening needed. The questions remain: When will the Fed halt rate hikes, and what lies ahead for the U.S. economy?

What Fed Has To Say

Patrick Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and a policy committee member, suggested in a recent speech that the Fed might have completed its series of rate hikes to combat inflation, as long as no significant negative data emerges before mid-September. Harker expressed the view that they could exercise patience and maintain rates without further increases, allowing the effects of their previous monetary policy actions to unfold.

The Federal Reserve is considering a shift in its monetary policy by potentially holding the fed funds rate steady in upcoming meetings. This would mark a significant change after raising the rate 11 times since March 2022. These hikes have affected various interest rates, such as credit cards and mortgages, aiming to curb spending and rebalance supply and demand.

Additionally, Harker noted improved progress in curbing inflation, with prices rising at a 3% rate, down from over 9% in June 2022. The labor market’s strength has been a key factor, offering optimism for a soft landing as rate hikes didn’t trigger significant unemployment.

What Other CEOs and Billionaires Have to Say

While Harker’s remarks offer indications of a pause in rate hikes, other market leaders and experts share similar views. Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, believes the Fed has reached its peak in raising interest rates.

Ackman suggests the Fed has likely reached peak interest rates as he observes signs of economic slowing due to high real interest rates, especially in mortgages and credit cards. Ackman anticipates further increases in long-term treasury bill yields, and his firm has a short position on 30-year T-bills, betting on falling government bond prices. He also predicts long-term U.S. inflation around 3%, surpassing the Fed’s 2% target.

JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon believes the Fed could raise rates by another 1.5%, potentially reaching a 7% federal funds rate, the highest in 33 years. He expressed concerns about the world’s readiness for such high rates, noting potential outcomes ranging from a soft landing to stagflation, where high-interest rates coincide with low growth, causing financial strain for many. Despite consumers’ good financial health, Dimon warns of various potential negative scenarios for the economy.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan acknowledged the Fed’s success in curbing near-term inflation but expects higher interest rates to persist. He believes the Fed needs to be cautious not to overdo it. Contrary to Jamie Dimon’s concerns, Moynihan is optimistic, predicting a soft landing for the economy and the avoidance of a recession.

What to Expect

Harker sees a potential soft landing, but other Fed speakers mention future rate hikes if inflation resists. Traders, reflected in CME Group’s (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool, align more with Harker’s view. It indicated only a 14% chance of a rate hike in September and a 30% likelihood in November based on fed futures trading data.

While the Fed might pause, the current rate remains the highest since 2001, a level considered restrictive. This suggests that high interest rates could persist into next year, impacting both borrowers and savers, who have been enjoying favorable returns on investments like certificates of deposit and high-yield savings accounts.

