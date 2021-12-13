Have Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jean Madar, the Chairman recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$94.99. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inter Parfums

Notably, that recent sale by Jean Madar is the biggest insider sale of Inter Parfums shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$96.54, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 0.3% of Jean Madar's stake.

Insiders in Inter Parfums didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IPAR Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Inter Parfums

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Inter Parfums insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inter Parfums Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Inter Parfums stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Inter Parfums makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Inter Parfums and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.