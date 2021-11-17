Have Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Sarvadi, the Co-Founder recently netted about US$3.6m selling shares at an average price of US$120. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insperity

In fact, the recent sale by Paul Sarvadi was the biggest sale of Insperity shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$119. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insperity insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NSP Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Insperity Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insperity insiders own about US$281m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Insperity Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Insperity shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Insperity has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course Insperity may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.