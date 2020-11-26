Have Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Melvin Sharoky, recently divested US$312k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$39.05 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insmed

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Melvin Sharoky was not the only time they sold Insmed shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$31.03 per share in a -US$614k sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$38.58. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.7% of Melvin Sharoky's holding.

Melvin Sharoky sold a total of 28.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$33.07. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:INSM Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Insmed shares, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Insmed Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Insmed stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Insmed you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

