Have Insiders Sold Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) should probably be aware that a company insider, Renee Tannenbaum, recently divested US$311k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$20.74 each. That sale was 31% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zogenix

Notably, that recent sale by Renee Tannenbaum is the biggest insider sale of Zogenix shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$19.88. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.50k shares for US$432k. But insiders sold 15.00k shares worth US$311k. Overall, Zogenix insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ZGNX Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.3m worth of Zogenix stock, about 0.4% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Zogenix Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Zogenix, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zogenix. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Zogenix that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

