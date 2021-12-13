Have Insiders Sold Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Recently?

Some Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Erik Blachford, recently sold a substantial US$923k worth of stock at a price of US$61.56 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 23% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Zillow Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Erik Blachford is the biggest insider sale of Zillow Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$59.10. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ZG Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Does Zillow Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Zillow Group insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 7.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zillow Group Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Zillow Group has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

