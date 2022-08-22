Have Insiders Sold Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Padraic Spence, recently sold US$161k worth of stock at US$4.85 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zevia PBC

In fact, the recent sale by Padraic Spence was the biggest sale of Zevia PBC shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$5.06. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Padraic Spence's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$157k for 21.16k shares. On the other hand they divested 235.90k shares, for US$794k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Zevia PBC than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:ZVIA Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Zevia PBC

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Zevia PBC insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zevia PBC Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Zevia PBC that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

