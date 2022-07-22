Have Insiders Sold Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Luciano Gomez, the Co-CEO & Director recently netted about US$817k selling shares at an average price of US$138. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Workday Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Co-CEO & Director Luciano Gomez was not the only time they sold Workday shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$220 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$150). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Workday didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WDAY Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Does Workday Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Workday insiders own 22% of the company, currently worth about US$8.3b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Workday Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Workday has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

