Have Insiders Sold Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Michael Berendt, recently divested US$369k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$318 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Waters

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Berendt is the biggest insider sale of Waters shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$321. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.2%of Michael Berendt's holding.

Waters insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WAT Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Waters insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$117m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Waters Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Waters stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Waters makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Waters. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Waters and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

