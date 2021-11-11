Have Insiders Sold Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Recently?

Some Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Thomas Layton, recently sold a substantial US$6.4m worth of stock at a price of US$50.26 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.0%.

Upwork Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Layton was the biggest sale of Upwork shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$44.79). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Upwork didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:UPWK Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Upwork Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Upwork insiders own 9.2% of the company, worth about US$526m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Upwork Insiders?

Insiders sold Upwork shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Upwork that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Upwork may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.