Have Insiders Sold UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shareholders haven't noticed that the CFO & Treasurer, Michael Cole, recently sold US$306k worth of stock at US$89.00 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

UFP Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & COO, Patrick Webster, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$85.36 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$92.01). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.7% of Patrick Webster's holding.

In total, UFP Industries insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:UFPI Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of UFP Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. UFP Industries insiders own about US$139m worth of shares (which is 2.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UFP Industries Insiders?

Insiders sold UFP Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, UFP Industries makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for UFP Industries (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

