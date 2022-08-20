Have Insiders Sold Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the President of Udemy Business of Udemy, Inc., Gregory Brown, recently netted US$59k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$14.81. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 23%, hardly encouraging.

Udemy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Gregory Brown was the biggest sale of Udemy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$14.80. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Udemy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:UDMY Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Does Udemy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Udemy insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Udemy Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Udemy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Udemy you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

