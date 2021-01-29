Have Insiders Sold Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP of Advanced Development, William Banyai, recently sold US$453k worth of stock at US$197 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Twist Bioscience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder, Emily Leproust, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.3m worth of shares at a price of US$66.69 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$170). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 17% of Emily Leproust's stake.

Insiders in Twist Bioscience didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TWST Insider Trading Volume January 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Twist Bioscience insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$243m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Twist Bioscience Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Twist Bioscience stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Twist Bioscience. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Twist Bioscience you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

