Have Insiders Sold TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Recently?

We note that the TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Executive Vice President of Dealer Sales & Service, Simon Smith, recently sold US$57k worth of stock for US$5.16 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.8%.

TrueCar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Vice President of Dealer Sales & Service Simon Smith was not their only sale of TrueCar shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$146k worth of shares at a price of US$4.94 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$4.83. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Simon Smith ditched 58.70k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$4.95. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TRUE Insider Trading Volume March 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of TrueCar

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.4% of TrueCar shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The TrueCar Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought TrueCar stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for TrueCar and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

