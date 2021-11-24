Have Insiders Sold Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Recently?

Some Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Chairman, Carlos Sepulveda, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$131 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Triumph Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Chairman Carlos Sepulveda was not their only sale of Triumph Bancorp shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$90.71 per share in a -US$2.7m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$132). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.3%of Carlos Sepulveda's holding.

In the last year Triumph Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Triumph Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Triumph Bancorp insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$165m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Triumph Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold Triumph Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Triumph Bancorp is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Triumph Bancorp. While conducting our analysis, we found that Triumph Bancorp has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

