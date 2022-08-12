Have Insiders Sold Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Langley, a company insider, recently netted about US$957k selling shares at an average price of US$68.00. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trimble

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, Steven Berglund, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$93.65 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$70.32). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Trimble than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TRMB Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Trimble insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$75m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trimble Insiders?

The stark truth for Trimble is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Trimble is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Trimble (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

