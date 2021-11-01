Have Insiders Sold Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Melissa Kersey, recently sold US$179k worth of stock at US$210 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Christi Korzekwa, for US$768k worth of shares, at about US$200 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$217, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 45% of Christi Korzekwa's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Tractor Supply than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Tractor Supply

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Tractor Supply insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$122m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Tractor Supply is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tractor Supply has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

