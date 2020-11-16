Have Insiders Sold TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) should probably be aware that a company insider, Bradford Cherry, recently divested US$401k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$20.04 each. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

TowneBank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior EVP, Brad Schwartz, for US$423k worth of shares, at about US$28.20 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$20.72). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, TowneBank insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TOWN Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. TowneBank insiders own 8.9% of the company, currently worth about US$133m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TowneBank Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in TowneBank.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

