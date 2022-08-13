Have Insiders Sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Richard Graham, recently sold US$133k worth of stock at US$8.79 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Theravance Biopharma

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Graham is the biggest insider sale of Theravance Biopharma shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$9.61, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.9%of Richard Graham's holding.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Theravance Biopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 12% of Theravance Biopharma shares, worth about US$89m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Theravance Biopharma Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Theravance Biopharma stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Theravance Biopharma (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

