Have Insiders Sold The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Recently?

Some The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the VP & CFO, Renee Peterson, recently sold a substantial US$613k worth of stock at a price of US$91.11 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Toro Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Renee Peterson is the biggest insider sale of Toro shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$90.26. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Toro insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:TTC Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Toro insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Toro Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Toro stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Toro. For example - Toro has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

