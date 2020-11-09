Have Insiders Sold The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Recently?

We note that the The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Independent Director, Wendi Sturgis, recently sold US$75k worth of stock for US$10.45 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 15%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Container Store Group

In fact, the recent sale by Wendi Sturgis was the biggest sale of Container Store Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$9.74. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TCS Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.0% of Container Store Group shares, worth about US$45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Container Store Group Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Container Store Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

