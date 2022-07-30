Have Insiders Sold The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Recently?

Some The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, James Robert Quincey, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$64.09 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, John Murphy, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$62.29 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$64.17. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of John Murphy's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Coca-Cola shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KO Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

Does Coca-Cola Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Coca-Cola insiders own about US$1.8b worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Coca-Cola, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Coca-Cola is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Coca-Cola and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

