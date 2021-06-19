Have Insiders Sold The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Vice President of Women’s Merchandising, Kelli Molczyk, recently sold US$105k worth of stock at US$42.05 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Buckle

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP of Stores & Director, Kari Smith, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$28.21 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$40.16. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 19% of Kari Smith's stake.

In the last year Buckle insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BKE Insider Trading Volume June 19th 2021

Does Buckle Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Buckle insiders own about US$811m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Buckle Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Buckle shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Buckle is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Buckle has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

