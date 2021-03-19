Have Insiders Sold The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Recently?

Some The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP of Finance, Thomas Heacock, recently sold a substantial US$824k worth of stock at a price of US$42.08 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 5.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Buckle Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP of Stores & Director, Kari Smith, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$28.21 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$40.91. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19% of Kari Smith's holding.

Buckle insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BKE Insider Trading Volume March 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Buckle

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Buckle insiders own 42% of the company, worth about US$832m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Buckle Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Buckle stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Buckle is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Buckle has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

