Have Insiders Sold The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Carol Hibbard, recently sold US$450k worth of stock at US$225 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 65% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Boeing Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Theodore Colbert, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$201 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$224. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Theodore Colbert's holding.

In total, Boeing insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BA Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Boeing

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Boeing insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$136m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boeing Tell Us?

An insider sold Boeing shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Boeing (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course Boeing may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.