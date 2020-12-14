Have Insiders Sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Yann Echelard, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$40.05. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TG Therapeutics

In fact, the recent sale by Yann Echelard was the biggest sale of TG Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$42.27. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19%of Yann Echelard's holding.

In the last year TG Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:TGTX Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2020

Does TG Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that TG Therapeutics insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about US$461m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TG Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought TG Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that TG Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

