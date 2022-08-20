Have Insiders Sold Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & Chief Commercial Officer, Richard Zay, recently divested US$177k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$70.78 each. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Tennant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Zay is the biggest insider sale of Tennant shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$68.67. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:TNC Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Tennant insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tennant Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Tennant stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Tennant is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tennant. For example, Tennant has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

