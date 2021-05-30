Have Insiders Sold Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Recently?

Some Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Human Resources Officer, Arnnon Geshuri, recently sold a substantial US$580k worth of stock at a price of US$146 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Teladoc Health

The CEO & Director, Jason Gorevic, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$183 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$151). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Teladoc Health insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TDOC Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

Does Teladoc Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Teladoc Health insiders own about US$251m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Teladoc Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Teladoc Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Teladoc Health. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Teladoc Health you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

