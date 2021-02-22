Have Insiders Sold Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Recently?

We note that the Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Chief Financial Officer, Adam Meister, recently sold US$65k worth of stock for US$53.26 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Talend

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Financial Officer Adam Meister was not their only sale of Talend shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$388k worth of shares at a price of US$40.41 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$55.74). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Adam Meister's holding.

Insiders in Talend didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:TLND Insider Trading Volume February 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Talend

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Talend insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Talend Insiders?

An insider sold Talend shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Talend has 5 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

