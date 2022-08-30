Have Insiders Sold Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Roy Vallee, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$3.2m selling shares at an average price of US$359. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 22%, which is notable but not too bad.

Synopsys Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer, Trac Pham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.6m worth of shares at a price of US$307 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$347. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 32% of Trac Pham's stake.

In the last year Synopsys insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:SNPS Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Synopsys insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$308m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Synopsys Tell Us?

Insiders sold Synopsys shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Synopsys is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Synopsys has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

