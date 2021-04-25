Have Insiders Sold SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Werner, the Chairman recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$25.59. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SunPower

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Werner was the biggest sale of SunPower shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.01). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 12% of Thomas Werner's stake.

SunPower insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SPWR Insider Trading Volume April 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SunPower insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SunPower Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought SunPower stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that SunPower is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SunPower. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for SunPower (3 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

