Have Insiders Sold Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the CEO, COO of Stepan Company, Scott Behrens, recently netted US$60k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$109. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stepan

The insider, Debra Stefaniak, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$183k worth of shares at a price of US$122 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$113. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Stepan didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SCL Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

I will like Stepan better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Stepan insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about US$131m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Stepan Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Stepan stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Stepan is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Stepan. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Stepan you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course Stepan may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

