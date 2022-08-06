Have Insiders Sold Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Lizbeth O'Shaughnessy, recently divested US$338k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$11.26 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Steelcase

Notably, that recent sale by Lizbeth O'Shaughnessy is the biggest insider sale of Steelcase shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$11.34. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.4% of Lizbeth O'Shaughnessy's stake.

In the last year Steelcase insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SCS Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Steelcase

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Steelcase insiders own about US$294m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Steelcase Insiders?

An insider sold Steelcase shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Steelcase.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

