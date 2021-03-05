Have Insiders Sold State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andrew Erickson, the Executive VP recently netted about US$806k selling shares at an average price of US$73.30. However, that sale only accounted for 7.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At State Street

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CEO of State Street Institutional Services, Francisco Alberto Aristeguieta Silva, for US$4.1m worth of shares, at about US$66.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$78.20. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Francisco Alberto Aristeguieta Silva's holding.

In the last year State Street insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:STT Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of State Street

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. State Street insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$174m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About State Street Insiders?

An insider sold State Street shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since State Street is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in State Street, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course State Street may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.