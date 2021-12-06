Have Insiders Sold SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Frank Gambino, recently divested US$166k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$24.16 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

SpartanNash Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, William Voss, for US$315k worth of shares, at about US$21.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$24.07, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 33% of William Voss's stake.

SpartanNash insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SPTN Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.8% of SpartanNash shares, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SpartanNash Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SpartanNash. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SpartanNash you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

