Have Insiders Sold Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregory Wells, a company insider, recently netted about US$710k selling shares at an average price of US$46.80. That diminished their holding by a very significant 59%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southwest Airlines

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Andrew Watterson, sold US$710k worth of shares at a price of US$32.76 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$45.54). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Andrew Watterson's holding.

Southwest Airlines insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LUV Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does Southwest Airlines Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Southwest Airlines Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Southwest Airlines has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

