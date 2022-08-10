Have Insiders Sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Recently?

Some Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & Director, Frank Dyke, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$42.67 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.7%.

Sonic Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Paul Rusnak for US$5.5m worth of shares, at about US$41.89 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$45.00 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Sonic Automotive insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Paul Rusnak was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SAH Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Does Sonic Automotive Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sonic Automotive insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$359m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sonic Automotive Tell Us?

Insiders sold Sonic Automotive shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sonic Automotive. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sonic Automotive you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

