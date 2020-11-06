Have Insiders Sold ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Recently?

Some ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder & Chairman of the Board, Frederic Luddy, recently sold a substantial US$822k worth of stock at a price of US$495 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ServiceNow

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Product Officer, Chirantan Desai, sold US$7.6m worth of shares at a price of US$361 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$531. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 50% of Chirantan Desai's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ServiceNow shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NOW Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of ServiceNow

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ServiceNow insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$425m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ServiceNow Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, ServiceNow makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - ServiceNow has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

