Have Insiders Sold Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Martin Jackson, the Executive VP & CFO recently netted about US$8.0m selling shares at an average price of US$40.17. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Select Medical Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Martin Jackson is the biggest insider sale of Select Medical Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$40.07. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Select Medical Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SEM Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Select Medical Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Select Medical Holdings insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$983m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Select Medical Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold Select Medical Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Select Medical Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Select Medical Holdings.

But note: Select Medical Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.