Have Insiders Sold SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Recently?

Some SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, Alfred West, recently sold a substantial US$8.1m worth of stock at a price of US$61.16 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SEI Investments

In fact, the recent sale by Alfred West was the biggest sale of SEI Investments shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$60.46. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year SEI Investments insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SEIC Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that SEI Investments insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$1.5b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SEI Investments Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that SEI Investments is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

