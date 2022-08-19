Have Insiders Sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) should probably be aware that the Director, Dennis Hudson, recently divested US$290k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$35.48 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Charles Shaffer, sold US$382k worth of shares at a price of US$36.35 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$35.43. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Notably Charles Shaffer was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$15k worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:SBCF Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

