Have Insiders Sold SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Duncan Cocroft, recently sold US$397k worth of stock at US$345 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SBA Communications

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Thomas Hunt, sold US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$368 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$345. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, SBA Communications insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$357, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SBAC Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

I will like SBA Communications better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SBA Communications insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$463m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SBA Communications Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought SBA Communications stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since SBA Communications is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SBA Communications. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SBA Communications (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.