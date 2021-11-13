Have Insiders Sold Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) should probably be aware that the Senior VP and Chief Acquisitions & Development Officer, John Collich, recently divested US$131k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$51.38 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Saul Centers

Notably, that recent sale by John Collich is the biggest insider sale of Saul Centers shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$50.66. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Saul Centers insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Saul Centers Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Saul Centers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Saul Centers is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Saul Centers. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Saul Centers.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

