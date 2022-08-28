Have Insiders Sold Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Recently?

Some Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Jure Sola, recently sold a substantial US$6.0m worth of stock at a price of US$50.33 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 10%, which is notable but not too bad.

Sanmina Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jure Sola was the biggest sale of Sanmina shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$49.99. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Sanmina insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:SANM Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Sanmina

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Sanmina insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$78m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Sanmina Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Sanmina shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sanmina has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

