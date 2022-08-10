Have Insiders Sold Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Douglas Col, recently divested US$403k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$241 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Saia

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, Richard O'Dell, sold US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$290 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$236). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Saia insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SAIA Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Saia

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Saia insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Saia Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Saia is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Saia has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

