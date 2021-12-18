Have Insiders Sold Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Recently?

Some Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Richard Wallman, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$476 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 7.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Roper Technologies

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Wallman is the biggest insider sale of Roper Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$476. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.8%of Richard Wallman's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Roper Technologies shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ROP Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

I will like Roper Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Roper Technologies insiders own about US$217m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Roper Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold Roper Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Roper Technologies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

