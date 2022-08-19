Have Insiders Sold Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Han Kim, a company insider, recently netted about US$5.0m selling shares at an average price of US$50.00. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.4%.

Roblox Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Han Kim was the biggest sale of Roblox shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$45.09. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Roblox didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RBLX Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Roblox

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Roblox insiders own about US$3.4b worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Roblox Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Roblox stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Roblox is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

