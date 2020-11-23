Have Insiders Sold Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) should probably be aware that a company insider, Vicente Tome, recently divested US$132k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$59.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 30% in their holding.

Restaurant Brands International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Felipe Athayde, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$56.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$58.98. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Felipe Athayde's holding.

In total, Restaurant Brands International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Restaurant Brands International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Restaurant Brands International insiders own about US$210m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Restaurant Brands International Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Restaurant Brands International. Be aware that Restaurant Brands International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

