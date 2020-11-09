Have Insiders Sold Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that C. Lusco, the Senior EVP & Chief Risk Officer recently netted about US$561k selling shares at an average price of US$13.20. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Regions Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by C. Lusco is the biggest insider sale of Regions Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$13.05. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RF Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

I will like Regions Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Regions Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Regions Financial insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Regions Financial Insiders?

An insider sold Regions Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regions Financial. For example - Regions Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.