Have Insiders Sold RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Alan Levine, recently divested US$117k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$141 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

RBC Bearings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Richard Crowell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$141 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$161, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 32% of Richard Crowell's stake.

In the last year RBC Bearings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ROLL Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

I will like RBC Bearings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of RBC Bearings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. RBC Bearings insiders own about US$103m worth of shares (which is 2.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RBC Bearings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought RBC Bearings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for RBC Bearings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

